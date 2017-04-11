Caltrans: CA 89 Blocked Due to Slide, Reopened - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Caltrans: CA 89 Blocked Due to Slide, Reopened

Posted: Updated:

Update: Caltrans says Highway 89 around Emerald Bay has reopened on Wednesday morning.

_________

Caltrans says both lanes are blocked on CA 89 at Emerald Bay due to another slide that happened Tuesday afternoon. 

Caltrans says CA89 around Emerald bay will remain closed overnight due to unstable snow conditions.

They say the road will be reevaluated Wednesday morning.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.