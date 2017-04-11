TMFPD Closes Burning in Lieu of a High Wind Advisory

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District has made the decision to close burning effective immediately in lieu of the National Weather Service issuing a high-wind advisory for the region.

TMFPD say residents with a burn permit who have been burning debris piles over the course of the past week are encouraged to make sure the piles are fully saturated and extinguished so that the forecasted high winds will not reignite embers.

According to NOAA, winds will increase early Wednesday and continue through Thursday morning with the strongest winds likely late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a cold front passes through the region.

Officials say that residents will be subject to fines if they do not follow burn permit regulations.

TMFPD plans to re-open burning once weather conditions permit; residents who want to burn are required to call the TMFPD burn line each day prior to burning at 775-326-6000 (option 3) to verify if it is a permissible burn day for TMFPD.