Governor Sandoval Signs Bill Providing Protections for LGBTQ Chi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor Sandoval Signs Bill Providing Protections for LGBTQ Children

From Office of Governor Brian Sandoval:

Carson City - Governor Brian Sandoval today signed Assembly Bill 99, a measure that provides protections for children who are LGBTQ and who are placed in a child welfare or juvenile detention facility. AB 99 generally requires that these facilities treat children according to the gender with which they identify or based on a child’s gender expression. The bill also requires child welfare workers, including foster parents, to undergo training for working with children who identify as LGBTQ.

“Nevada has expanded protections for the LGBTQ community and has incorporated gender identity and expression into our state’s non-discrimination laws. Today we took an important step forward for some of Nevada’s most at-risk and vulnerable youth and I would like to thank Assemblyman Araujo for sponsoring this important legislation,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “Ensuring that every child, regardless of background, identity, or expression is safe and secure is not something I am willing to compromise on. This bill requires the appropriate levels of training to ensure that our state employees or state-sponsored guardians have the knowledge and understanding to provide the highest levels of care for the children they serve.”

