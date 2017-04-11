NDOT: Lane Reductions on I-80 for Roadside Erosion Repairs

Recreational marijuana retailers worrying about how to stock their shelves might have something to look forward to after today's Nevada Tax Commission meeting, but a solution will take time.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a shooting at Barbara Bennett Park near the basketball courts. They also tell us they are looking for three suspects.More >>
On Thursday Raley’s partnered with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to give out fresh fruits and vegetables to those who need it.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says two recently purchased canines are now receiving training.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the Farad Fire is near the Nevada-California state line. The 747-acre fire is 58% contained.More >>
Early Thursday morning a Reno resident was robbed at gunpoint after answering their front door.More >>
Detectives believe there are more victims of check fraud and identity theft related to this ongoing investigation.More >>
Investigators found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the Long Valley fire burning near Doyle, California is now 30,510 large and 10% contained Thursday.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says a Sacramento man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a Truckee High School football coach.More >>
