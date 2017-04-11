Nevada Inmate Dies at Renown Regional Medical Center

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has died at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

Authorities say 67-year-old Dipak Kantilal Desai died Monday at the hospital. Desai was housed in the Regional Medical Facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

He was committed from Clark County on November 21, 2013, and was serving Life with the possibility of Parole for Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Neglect of Patients resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm, Performance of Act in Reckless Disregard of Persons or Property resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm and Insurance Fraud.

The Medical Examiner's Office responded to the hospital.

An autopsy is being scheduled, and next of kin has been notified.