South Reno Wendy's to Help Mom's on the Run

If you can prove you retweeted #nuggsforcarter, you can get a free 4-piece chicken nugget from Wendy's in south Reno from 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. tonight!

Twenty percent of proceeds for all additional purchases made will benefit Mom’s on the Run.

Fans can also buy #NuggsforCarter t-shirts on site at the 9790 S. Virginia Street location near WinCo Foods in south Reno.

Carter Wilkerson surpassed Ellen DeGeneres on May 9th with the most retweeted tweet of all-time.

Wendy's previously gave $100,000 donation the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and in a post on Twitter, gave Carter an undisclosed amount of gift cards to Wendy's.

Last month Carter tweeted at Wendy’s, the fast food chain, asking how many retweets he needs to receive a year supply of chicken nuggets and they replied 18 million. Carter accepted the challenge and is currently at 3.6 million retweets.

Carter recently shared with Ellen DeGeneres that he was dumbfounded when the tweet was retweeted 50,000 times overnight and grew his follower count from 150 to 67,000 in the span of two weeks.

As an incentive for Carter to help Ellen salvage her Oscar retweet record, Ellen gave Carter a year supply of Ellen underwear and a 55-inch TCL Roku TV.

Wilkerson explained to us his love of Wendy’s chicken nuggets. “They have great texture, great flavor. They have many different sauce types.”

Ask him what he wants for lunch and he’ll most likely say, “Definitely chicken nuggets.”

On April 5, Wilkerson tweeted, “Yo @wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets”?

Answering less than a minute later, Wendy’s responded saying, “18 million” retweets. It didn’t matter to Carter who only had 147 followers last week.

“Then I responded, consider it done.”

"One of the Victoria Secret angels retweeted it and said she'd take me to New York and get me a frosty. I don't know if it was a metaphor or literal,” Wilkerson said with a laugh.

He started a website where he divulges his deep affections for the breaded bird.

“People say 'you are what you eat,' so I eat chicken nuggets.”

The website is how he is raising money for breast cancer charities in northern Nevada.

"My mom is a breast cancer survivor. People have been asking for t-shirts so we thought it would be a great idea to donate the profits to charity."

As for Wendy’s, they've been very supportive on Twitter even responding to a skeptic, "Just be patient, have faith, and let a beautiful thing happen."

“I said I wouldn't even get to a million but now I'm at 2.5 so who knows maybe it'll explode again.”

It's up to the 313 million Twitter users around the world to get Wilkerson his beloved nuggets.

Click here for his website and to retweet him.