WCSD Tentative Budget Vote Scheduled for Tuesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD Tentative Budget Vote Scheduled for Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County School Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on a tentative budget Tuesday that will then be submitted to the Department of Taxation.

The Department of Taxation reviews the District's budget to ensure it is balanced.

WCSD has held a few town hall meetings to discuss possible options. 

The district currently faces a $30 million budget deficit. 

Tuesday’s regular board meeting starts at 2 p.m. at the district’s headquarters located at 425 East Ninth Street in Reno.

For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2pqRBH5

Reporter Arianna Bennett will have more details on Tuesday night’s newscasts. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.