WCSD Tentative Budget Vote Scheduled for Tuesday

The Washoe County School Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on a tentative budget Tuesday that will then be submitted to the Department of Taxation.

The Department of Taxation reviews the District's budget to ensure it is balanced.

WCSD has held a few town hall meetings to discuss possible options.

The district currently faces a $30 million budget deficit.

Tuesday’s regular board meeting starts at 2 p.m. at the district’s headquarters located at 425 East Ninth Street in Reno.

For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2pqRBH5

