Proposed Assembly Bill Bans Criminal History on Nevada Job Applications

A North Las Vegas Democrat is proposing Nevada outlaw questions about criminal convictions on applications to work at state and local government facilities.



Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson says he wants to give offenders a better chance at successfully re-entering society.



Under his proposal, government hiring managers could conduct background checks only after making someone a job offer. They could rescind the offer after considering the applicant's age when they committed a crime and the severity or frequency of their crimes.



The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2ovFWJP ) public defenders argued during a hearing on Monday that having a job reduces recidivism.



Representatives of local government agencies are concerned about the bill's repeal provisions and requested to exempt jobs working with youth.



No action has been taken on Assembly Bill 384.

