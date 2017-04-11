School Program to Provide Shoes to Needy Students in Transition

Carson City School District's McKinney-Vento Students in Transition 'Step Into Spring' program will provide 352 pairs of new shoes to pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students in transition.

Students in Transition are those individuals who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.

Tuesday’s event was made possible by community supporters and generous donations from Harley Davidson Financial Services.

Big 5 Sporting Goods provides the shoes for these students every year at a generous discount.