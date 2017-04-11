White House Accuses Russia of Cover-Up in Syria

The White House said Tuesday the Syrian regime and Russia are trying to "confuse the world community about who is responsible for using chemical weapons against the Syrian people last week...killing over 80 people including children.”

Senior administration officials accuse the Russian government of helping the Syrian regime cover-up chemical weapons still in the country.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, in an effort to shame Russia's alliance with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his use of chemical weapons, said this:

“We didn't use chemical weapons in WWII - you had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons. So you have to if you're Russia ask yourself is this a country that you and a regime want to align yourself with."

While Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons on the battlefield, Hitler and the Nazis used gas chambers to exterminate Jews, disabled people and others.

When a reporter asked for a clarification about the comments that Hitler did not use chemical weapons, Spicer then said: "I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way Assad, there was clearly- I understand, thank you. He brought them into the Holocaust center, I understand that what I'm saying is that Assad used them where he went into town and dropped in the town - I appreciate the clarification that was not the intent."

Earlier, Turkey's health minister said test results conducted on victims of the attack confirm that sarin gas was used.



Recep Akdag said Tuesday that blood and urine samples taken from the victims confirmed that they were subjected to the nerve agent. His comments were reported by the state-run Anadolu news agency.



Turkey last week conducted autopsies on three victims of the gas attack who were brought from Syria.



Officials from the World Health Organization and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons participated in the autopsies.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)