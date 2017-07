The times for the Mountain West baseball series with San José State at Peccole Park this week have been changes to a 2 p.m. first pitch on Thursday and Friday. With the forecast of cooler temperatures in the evening and rain the times were adjusted.

Saturday’s game will start as scheduled at 1 p.m.

An egg hunt will be held prior to Saturday’s game on the infield at Peccole.

Tickets may be purchased at NevadaWolfPack.com or by call (775) 348-PACK.