Sparks Police Seek Burglary Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Seek Burglary Suspect

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police officers need your help finding a man they say burglarized a business and stole some money back on March 26th. 

Police say just before 11:30 a.m., the unknown suspect and suspect vehicle were captured on video surveillance during the burglary and in the late evening two days before the incident.  

The burglary took place in the 1800 block of Oddie Blvd.

Police say the target of the burglary appears to have been money. There is no indication of any other motivation than the theft of money, however, detectives are still investigating the case.

If anyone has information concerning the identity of the suspect, suspect vehicle or this case, call Sparks Police Detectives: 353-2225 or Secret Witness 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. A $500 reward is being offered.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.