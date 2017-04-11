Sparks Police Seek Burglary Suspect

Sparks Police officers need your help finding a man they say burglarized a business and stole some money back on March 26th.

Police say just before 11:30 a.m., the unknown suspect and suspect vehicle were captured on video surveillance during the burglary and in the late evening two days before the incident.

The burglary took place in the 1800 block of Oddie Blvd.

Police say the target of the burglary appears to have been money. There is no indication of any other motivation than the theft of money, however, detectives are still investigating the case.

If anyone has information concerning the identity of the suspect, suspect vehicle or this case, call Sparks Police Detectives: 353-2225 or Secret Witness 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. A $500 reward is being offered.