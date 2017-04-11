NDOT Installing Enhanced Roadway Information on U.S. 395 in North Valleys

Starting Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will begin to install a series of improvements along U.S. 395 in the North Valleys.

Drivers could begin to see construction on the 8.9 million dollar project immediately near the Nevada-California state line. Construction will move down U.S. 395 from the state line through the North Valleys, and will finish just north of the spaghetti bowl in Reno.

According to Meg Ragonese with NDOT, 50,000 drivers take this corridor of the highway every day, so improving driver safety and mobility in this growing area has become a priority.

"We know that the North Valleys continue to grow and develop, which is a positive thing economically but it also brings more traffic to 395," says Ragonese.

NDOT is now addressing the traffic problem with a series of improvements, including the installation of ramp meters to avoid congestion.

Improvements will also be made to the wrong-way driver detection system. Rather than just a sign, the new system will better detect and stop the possibility of someone driving on the opposite side of the road.

"It will alert our road operations centers and law enforcement if there is the potential of a wrong way driver," says Ragonese.

A number of traffic cameras and travel time signs will also be a part of the U.S. 395 enhancement project. According to Ragonese these systems have proven to give drivers a better understanding of what lies ahead on Nevada roadways.

"Maybe they're commuting from the North Valleys into Reno in the morning and they can know what that travel time will be and if they need to, they have the option of rerouting themselves or traveling at a different time potentially," says Ragonese.

As these improvements and many others new signs and systems make their way into the North Valleys over the next year, drivers should also expect periodic ramp and roadway closures along the highway.