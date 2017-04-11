Rep. Amodei, Sen. Heller Host Reno Town Hall on Health Care, Immigration

Nevada's Republican U.S. senator and congressman faced a big and sometimes combative town hall crowd critical of recent federal action on health care, abortion rights and environmental protection.

Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei were met Monday with chants of "yes-or-no" from more than 600 people at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Some in the crowd accuse Heller and Amodei of being evasive and not answering constituents' questions.

Heller says he's a conservative and won't apologize for his belief in low taxes and small government.

He says both he and Amodei opposed the push by Republicans and the Trump administration to repeal the Affordable Care Act before it was pulled without a vote in the House.

Heller also says he believes federal funds should not be spent on abortions.

Earlier, both lawmakers released these statements:

“As a follow-up to an immigration town hall I hosted in December, and in continuation to our discussion at February’s Carson City Chamber event, this town hall meeting will primarily focus on health care and immigration,” said Congressman Amodei. “While these two issues will be the focus, this will remain an open forum for people to come and discuss other day-to-day challenges they might be experiencing. I always welcome direct input from Nevadans, so I strongly encourage folks in the area to attend to learn more about the assistance our offices can provide.”

“As the debate about how to best address our health care and immigration systems moves forward, this town hall meeting is an opportunity to gather important feedback from Nevadans to bring back to Washington,” said Senator Heller. “I always appreciate any chance to hear from Nevadans, and I look forward to joining Rep. Amodei and those living in and around Reno for a great discussion.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will host a second town hall meeting at Reno High School this Saturday, April 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The town hall meetings are part of Senator Cortez Masto’s “Every Voice Matters” initiative, which strives to give constituents the opportunity to ask questions and raise concerns in person to the Senator.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)