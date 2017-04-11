Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies Identify Suspect in Deadly Shooting in Dayton

Lyon County Deputies say a man died after a late night shooting on Dayton Valley Road.

Deputies say they found the 39-year-old victim with two gunshot wounds, around 11:15 p.m.

He was flown by Care Flight to Renown Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Deputies say the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Roger Scheurn of Dayton, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident. He was later taken into custody, transported to Carson-Tahoe Hospital for facial wounds and then booked into the Lyon County Jail. Scheurn has been charged with Open Murder and is currently being held in the Lyon County Detention Center.

Deputies say this appears to be an isolated incident, and the Lyon County Sheriff's Office wants assure the public there is no threat to the community.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has any information regarding this case call the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or web site at www.secretwitness.com.