Escaped Nevada Inmate from Las Vegas Hospital Captured - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Escaped Nevada Inmate from Las Vegas Hospital Captured

Posted: Updated:
Jay Cantrell Jay Cantrell

Update: NDOC Investigators say that escaped inmate Jay Cantrell was apprehended by Arizona law enforcement near Kingman on Tuesday.

__________

A Nevada inmate escaped custody by jumping out a Las Vegas hospital window.

Authorities say 51-year-old Jay Cantrell was at Muri Stein Hospital before he escaped. Nevada Corrections Department spokesperson Brooke Keast says he had been in the hospital since March undergoing evaluations for an upcoming trial.

She says hospital security had been supervising Cantrell before he fled.

Cantrell was previously being held at High State Desert State Prison.

He is 6' tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 185 pounds. Officials say he was last seen wearing a navy blue pants, a black and white Adidas shirt and black shoes. Cantrell has a tattoo of a clown on his left shoulder.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

