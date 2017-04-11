Turkey: Tests Confirm Sarin Gas Used on Syrian Town

Turkey's health minister says test results conducted on victims of a chemical attack in northern Syria confirm that sarin gas was used.



Recep Akdag said Tuesday that blood and urine samples taken from the victims confirmed that they were subjected to the nerve agent. His comments were reported by the state-run Anadolu news agency.



Turkey last week conducted autopsies on three victims of the gas attack who were brought from Syria.



Officials from the World Health Organization and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons participated in the autopsies.

Meanwhile, a U.S. military spokesman says the U.S.-led coalition and its allies are paving the way to storm the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group.



Col. John L. Dorrian, told reporters in Baghdad Tuesday that "ultimately we're isolating Raqqa and we are going to, at a time that our partners choose, move in and liberate that city from" ISIS.



The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces has been on the offensive since November capturing territory with the aim of laying siege to Raqqa. The city now is surrounded from three sides.



Dorrian said the operation to liberate Raqqa is the equivalent in Syria of what's being "done to eliminate the enemy" in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

A Syrian official says Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem will visit Russia later this week where he will meet officials in Moscow.



Thursday's visit comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after the U.S. launched a missile attack last week on a central Syrian air base. Washington blamed Damascus for a chemical attack in northern Syria that killed nearly 90 people, a charge that Syria strongly denies.



The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said Tuesday that there might be a three-way meeting later this week in Moscow between officials from Russia, Syria and Iran.



Russia and Iran are the strongest backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

And - Russian President Vladimir Putin has compared recent accusations of a chemical attack leveled at the Syrian government how the United States justified its intervention in Iraq in 2003.



"It reminds me of the events in 2003 when U.S. envoys to the Security Council were demonstrating what they said were chemical weapons found in Iraq," Putin told reporters on Tuesday. "We have seen it all already."



Claims that the regime in Iraq in 2003 had weapons of mass destruction were never proven.



Putin also said some Western countries have publicly supported last week's U.S. airstrikes on Syria because they are eager to improve ties with President Donald Trump.



Western countries have blamed Syria for the attack that killed some 80 people, but the Syrian government and its Russian allies deny involvement.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)