Nevada Advocates Try Again to Ban Surprise Medical Bills

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Unions and patient advocates are attempting to build on the momentum of other states to end surprise medical bills in Nevada.



Legislation heard Monday would cap the amount that could be charged when people visit hospitals that accept their insurance, but are seen by specialized doctors who do not.



It would also apply to people who need emergency medical care and are rushed, either by ambulance or their own means, to a facility that does not accept their insurance.



Assembly Bill 382 faces substantial resistance from doctors' organizations and the historical opposition of Gov. Brian Sandoval.



It would set out-of-network fees at about the same rate proposed in a bill that Sandoval vetoed in 2011.



California, New York, Connecticut and at least three other states have recently approved similar legislation.

