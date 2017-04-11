Grants for Volunteer Fire Departments

Volunteer Fire Departments often play a bigger role in fighting wildfires than some may think, and that means they need the proper equipment and funding.

The Nevada Division of Forestry is doing their part to help. The division is distributing roughly $200,000 dollars to fire departments who serve communities of 10,000 people or less, across the Silver State.

Funds from this grant are meant to go toward purchasing personal protective equipment, hand held radios, fire nozzles, hoses and other fundamental equipment.

Upon application, each department is asked to categorize their priorities. The NDF tries to spread the grant across several departments--aiming to cover the number one priority of each applicant.

This grant money is all provided through the Federal Government's National Fire Plan.

Interested parties can find the application here: http://forestry.nv.gov/grants/

The deadline to apply is June 1st by 5 P.M.