Aces' Late Offense Leads to Series Finale WIn

Aces Release

4/10/2017

The Aces (2-3) walked away with a 5-2 victory Monday night against the Fresno Grizzlies (3-2) in the final game of the road trip thanks to a five-run seventh inning rally. Aces' starting pitcher Frank Duncan (1-0, 1.50 ERA) debuted with a stellar pitching performance and gave up only three hits and a run in six innings, ending Reno's three-game losing streak.

The Aces had their scoring opportunities early and often but were unable to translate runners in scoring position for more than half the game. The Aces were just 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left at least one runner on base through the first five innings against Grizzlies starter and Astros' No. 1 prospect, Francis Martes, who received a no-decision after five innings of work.

After a quiet six frames, Reno's seventh inning proved to be the difference-maker when the Aces rallied with five runs on six consecutive, two-out hits. The Aces offense was initiated by leadoff batter Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB) and Ketel Marte (2-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB), who both extended their respective hitting streaks to five games. They were followed by Oswaldo Arcia's base hit off of the foot of Fresno reliever Reymin Guduan (BS, 0-1) to make the bases loaded, Christian Walker's two-run single to center to give the Aces the lead, Zach Borenstein's one-run single to right-center, and Jack Reinheimer's deep left-center double to score the last two runs of the seventh.

In Fresno's seventh, second baseman Tyler White hit his first home run of the season off of Aces' lefty reliever Brian Matusz to bring the deficit to three runs. The run would be the only one Matusz would give up in his two innings of work.

Enrique Burgos closed the game for the Aces' after one inning of work to record his first save of 2017.

The Aces home opener is tomorrow, April 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Greater Nevada Field. Braden Shipley (1-0, 10.08) will take on Albuquerque righty, Jeff Hoffman (0-0, 7.20) in the first Aces' home game of 2017.