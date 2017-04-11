Bus Passes for RTC INTERCITY May Be Purchased with Mobile Fare App

From RTC:

Reno, NV (April 10, 2017) – Customers asked for it, and we listened! Starting Monday, April 10th, RTC INTERCITY bus passes may be purchased using the RTC’s new mobile fare app – Token Transit. Token Transit is a free app that debuted in December, allowing riders to purchase their bus passes on their smart phones using a credit or debit card. The app displays a digital pass on the phone’s screen, eliminating the need for a paper pass.

Prior to April 10th, passes for RTC INTERCITY, which is the RTC’s commuter route between Reno and Carson City, still needed to be purchased through traditional means. However, many riders told the RTC they want to be able to purchase their INTERCITY passes through the app as well. Working with Token Transit, this is now possible!

“This app makes riding the bus that much more easy and convenient,” RTC Executive Director Lee Gibson said. “We encourage everyone to try it, and new users receive a 50 percent discount off their first pass purchase,” he added.

Go to: http://www.tokentransit.com to get the app or search for it in the Apple or Google Play stores. Since launching, the app has been extremely popular and there are more than 2,400 users and more than 5,700 passes have been purchased through the app.