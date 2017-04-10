Storey County Sheriff to Remain Sheriff After Special Recall Election

The results are in - Storey County Sheriff Gerald Antinoro will keep his job. This, after a special recall election led by top managers at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center to vote the sheriff out of office amidst claims that he misused his position..

Storey County says the final election results are 601 for the recall and 883 against the recall.

Originally, those leading the petition said Antinoro misused his office, handled money irresponsibly and violated codes of ethics. Antinoro refutes all of those claims. A sexual harassment claim was also made against the sheriff, which Antinoro maintains was a misunderstanding.

Antinoro says he is pleased with the results, "I'm happy of course that the vote turned out this way, and you know, going forward, we're just going to keep doing what we've been doing and contrary to what's been being said, we are providing fair enforcement, equally to everybody and we're going to continue doing that."

He also says he plans on running for re-election when regular election season rolls around next year.

Kris Thompson with the Recall Team released the following statement regarding tonight’s results:

We want to congratulate the Antinoro Campaign team on their big victory tonight:

"While we are disappointed to be sure, we feel good that we have accomplished a very important goal. We held Sheriff Antinoro accountable for the first time ever for conduct that many residents in Storey County thought was highly inappropriate. Our hope is that the Sheriff acknowledges these concerns and hopefully makes some adjustments in his department to ensure females are treated respectfully and with dignity and that senior citizens are not intimidated or pushed around. In short, we believe we have made our point on these issues. And we hope for a more peaceful, positive future in Storey County for everyone. We thank our supporters and especially the numerous volunteers that gave their heart and soul to this recall effort."

