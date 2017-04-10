RPD: Crash at South Virginia Street and Holcomb Ranch Road - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RPD: Crash at South Virginia Street and Holcomb Ranch Road

Posted: Updated:

Update: RPD says the road has reopened.

__________

Reno Police say there is a motorcycle versus vehicle crash at South Virginia Street and Holcomb Ranch Road.

Officers say the crash happened Monday late afternoon. 

RPD says the southbound lanes on Virginia Street are down to two lanes. 

They say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking everyone to use caution when you drive through that area. 

Police say it may take a few hours before it is cleared. 

