Woman Sentenced to Life in Murder Prosecution

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Reno woman has been sentenced to life from a recent murder prosecution.

The Washoe County DA says 41-year-old Victoria Teresa-Marie Sweeting from Reno was sentenced on Thursday, March 30 on one count of Murder – Second Degree with the Use of a Deadly Weapon ensuring that she will spend 18 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole. Sweeting had previously pleaded guilty in November, 2016 to a stabbing death of a 21 year old Reno man at a downtown motel in January 2016.

The Reno Police Department says that on January 6, 2016, they were called to a report of a fight at a Downtown Reno motel. Officers say that when they arrived they met with witnesses who identified the victim as Michael Joseacuna Banquicio. RPD Officers say that Banquicio had been stabbed in the upper back and shoulder by Sweeting after an argument and he was transported to the hospital before officers arrived, where he was later pronounced dead.

RPD Robbery Homicide Unit(RHU) detectives say they were called to the scene and Sweeting was located a short time later after fleeing to an associate’s apartment in Reno. Detectives say that Sweeting was at the motel visiting friends when she and Banquicio got into an argument and according to Sweeting, Banquicio hit her on the side of the face after she “got in his face” during the argument, and she left the room. Officials say Sweeting returned and confronted Banquicio about what happened and that Banquicio hit her again when she left and unsuccessfully attempted to get help from residents of a different room to confront Banquicio and beat him up. Officers say that a short time later, Sweeting returned to the room Banquicio was in armed with a knife.

At sentencing, Chief Deputy Luke Prengaman argued that the stabbing was a result of anger, not fear, and that Sweeting’s failure to address her substance abuse as a 41-year-old adult, in spite of many opportunities to do so, aggravated her crime.