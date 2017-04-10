Lyon County Deputies Say Missing Man Found in California - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lyon County Deputies Say Missing Man Found in California

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a 79-year-old man missing from Silver Springs has been found safe.

The Sheriff's Office says Gary Trapman-Hagg was reported missing on Monday.

Deputies say he was found in California. 

No other information was immediately available. 

