Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash Involving Police Officer in Elko

The Nevada Highway Patrol say they have responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and an on duty Elko Police officer on Sunday.

NHP says that on Sunday, April 9 they responded to a crash at the request of the Elko Police Department. The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened at 12th Street and Clarkson Drive in Elko involving a pedestrian and an on duty Elko police officer.

NHP says the initial investigation shows a female juvenile was crossing 12th Street at Clarkson Drive going eastbound where the Elko police officer, who was driving a marked patrol vehicle, was traveling southbound on 12th Street.

Officials say the minor female was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the police officer was not injured.