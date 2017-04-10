Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash Involving Police Officer in Elko - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash Involving Police Officer in Elko

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Highway Patrol say they have responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and an on duty Elko Police officer on Sunday.

NHP says that on Sunday, April 9 they responded to a crash at the request of the Elko Police Department.  The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened at 12th Street and Clarkson Drive in Elko involving a pedestrian and an on duty Elko police officer. 

NHP says the initial investigation shows a female juvenile was crossing 12th Street at Clarkson Drive going eastbound where the Elko police officer, who was driving a marked patrol vehicle, was traveling southbound on 12th Street.   

Officials say the minor female was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the police officer was not injured.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.