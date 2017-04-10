Structure Fire Destroys House in Homewood, CA

North Tahoe Fire Protection District and Meeks Bay Fire Protection District say there was a residential structure fire on Monday in Homewood, CA.

Firefighters say that at approximately 12:50 am on Monday April 10, they responded to a residential structure fire at 540 Sierra Vista Avenue on the west shore of Lake Tahoe.

Firefighters say that they arrived to a fully involved structure fire, with energized power lines on the ground. They say that approximately five minutes after arrival, the 1,200 square foot home experienced a partial structural collapse.

Officials say that one occupant and a dog escaped without injury and that there are no further injuries to report.

Fire officials say they remained on scene until about 12:30 Monday afternoon extinguishing and overhauling the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.