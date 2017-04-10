Former Sen. Reid Accepts Fellowship at UNLV's Law School

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid has accepted a fellowship at UNLV's law school.



Dean Hamilton, dean of the William S. Boyd School of Law, announced Monday that Reid will become the first Distinguished Fellow in Law and Policy at the school in Las Vegas.



Hamilton says it's "an unprecedented opportunity" for students to interact with and learn from one of the most prominent lawyers and policymakers in Nevada history.



The former Democratic majority and minority leader retired last year after serving 30 years in the U.S. Senate. A longtime supporter of the school founded 20 years ago, he says he's looking forward to working with Nevada's future lawyers and leaders.



His new role coincides with the creation of the MGM Resorts Public Policy Institute at UNLV, which Reid will co-chair with former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio.

