U.S. Regulators Aim to Keep the Ban On in-Flight Phone Calls - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S. Regulators Aim to Keep the Ban On in-Flight Phone Calls

Posted: Updated:

Federal regulators aim to maintain the ban on in-flight cellular calls.
    
The Federal Communications Commission is looking to kill an effort it started in 2013 to give airlines the option of installing on-board cellular equipment for calls and other services.
    
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai appears to have enough votes to axe that plan, which he considers "ill-conceived." Pei says keeping the cellular ban "will be a victory for Americans across the country who, like me, value a moment of quiet at 30,000 feet."
    
Though telecom industry groups have supported lifting the ban, polls have shown that many passengers, particularly frequent fliers, oppose allowing cellphone calls by passengers.
    
The move wouldn't affect current rules that let passengers use their gadgets during flights, though with cellular connections turned off.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.