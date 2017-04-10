Golden Tampon Drive Will Help Women Living In Transition

For many women who are experiencing homelessness or are in transitional housing, one of the biggest challenges they face every month is being able to afford feminine hygiene items.

We visit a client at Volunteer of America’s shelter in Reno to hear from a client, first-hand. "When I'm struggling for a job and I'm looking for work and I don't have any extra money whatsoever and I need to get the necessities, it's difficult - it's really stressful" says Ashlyn Armenta.

Armenta is a 23-year-old, living in the women's shelter, where VOA is housing her and helping her look for work while she's in recovery. The cost of feminine hygiene products, $5-$10 per box, is more than she, and most of the clients here, can afford.

Groups, like Life Changes and Volunteers Of America, try to get as many supplies donated, as possible.

Now, a local business owner is showing her support for women in Washoe County-- with a tampon drive. "It's horrible for their dignity, their self-respect. They’re already feeling down because they're in transition", says Shanda Golden, who, along with her husband, owns Bizarre Guitar in Reno.

Golden came up with an idea. "To give back to the sisters in our community that are in transition that need - they need tampons”.

It’s called the Golden Tampon drive, a catchy title using her last name.

"We started a Face Book page called #GoldenTampon https://www.facebook.com/GoldenTampon and we have, today, about 300 likes,” says Golden.

Golden says she knew she has to do something when she heard what women living in transition had to deal with when they couldn't afford feminine hygiene products,

Young Armenta is a little reserved describing the hardship; “Well... there's definitely some, uh, alternatives," she says somewhat uncomfortably.

Golden explains some of those alternatives; "... toilet paper or napkins and sometimes the women use socks as tampons."

Tampons and pads can be dropped off at Bizarre Guitar in Reno http://bizarreguitarguns.com, 2677 Oddie Blvd, Reno, NV 89512 (775) 331-1001 or ordered through Amazon https://www.amazon.com and shipped to the store.

Armenta says knowing that the shelter will have supplies means she doesn't have to worry about the most stressful time of the month. "I can have my period in peace", she says laughing quietly.