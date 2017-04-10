WCSD Bus Driver Steve Holmes Memorial to be Held Saturday

A celebration of life is being held this weekend for beloved WCSD bus driver Steve Holmes.

62-year-old Holmes was struck by a car after he stopped to help at the scene of a crash on April 8th.

The crash occurred just east of Hirschdale Road on Interstate 80, involving a van and a car.

While Homes was helping to direct traffic, a California Highway Patrol officer backed up and hit Holmes.

He was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno where he passed away the next morning.

Due to the officer's involvement, the investigation is being handled by a different CHP division.

Holmes was a bus driver with Washoe County School District for more than a decade.

A memorial is being held Saturday, April 22nd at Bartley Ranch Regional Park starting at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Attendees are asked to wear a cowboy hat as Holmes was well known for sporting his famous cowboy hat.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association.