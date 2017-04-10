Testimony Over in Nevada Ranch Standoff Trial - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Testimony Over in Nevada Ranch Standoff Trial

Posted: Updated:

Testimony is over and closing arguments are scheduled Wednesday in the trial of six men accused of wielding weapons against federal agents during a 2014 standoff involving Nevada cattleman and states' rights advocate Cliven Bundy.

Idaho resident Eric Parker, whose photo as an armed protester on a freeway overpass was widely seen, finished his testimony Monday in Las Vegas.

He was the only defendant to take the stand.

Gregory Burleson of Arizona, Richard Lovelien of Oklahoma, and Idaho residents Scott Drexler, Todd Engel and Steven Stewart declined to testify in their defense.

Their attorneys are expected to argue the government didn't prove conspiracy, weapon and assault on a federal agent charges carrying the possibility of decades in federal prison.

Jurors heard during two months of testimony from nearly 40 prosecution witnesses, three defense witnesses and Parker.

