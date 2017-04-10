Funding Available for Volunteer Fire Departments in Nevada

Reno Police are investing an armed robbery inside the Tamarack Junction Casino early Wednesday afternoon, during which one shot was fired.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man they say may be endangered. 45-year-old Santiago ‘Sonny’ Fernandez of Silver Springs has been missing since June 30th.More >>
Sparks Police have released a new still from surveillance video showing a young girl who was last seen with a man during a carjacking last week. A composite of the young girl was also released.More >>
Evacuations have been ordered for residents on South Fish Springs Road and East Winnemucca Ranch Road due to the Long Valley Fire near Doyle.More >>
The 2018 election is about 16 months away, and people are already lining up to challenge Republican incumbent Sen. Dean Heller.More >>
Sierra Front says the wildfire burned five acres near USA Parkway and I-80 east of Reno.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the Farad Fire is near the Nevada-California state line. The 670-acre fire is 20% contained.More >>
NHP says a person is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash where the vehicle caught on fire.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was rescued but an 11-year-old boy was not seen again.More >>
Reno Police are investing an armed robbery inside the Tamarack Junction Casino early Wednesday afternoon, during which one shot was fired.More >>
