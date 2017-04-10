Reno Man Tells Channel 2 News That He's Running for Mayor

A Reno resident has announced that he is running for Reno mayor.
Michael Hagen told Channel 2 News on Monday morning that he plans to run for mayor.
He says he wants to focus on budget issues, housing problems and social issues.
Hagen is the third candidate to announce a mayoral run, after Brandon Siri and current mayor, Hillary Schieve.
