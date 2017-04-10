San Bernardino Chief: School Shooting Victims in Murder-Suicide Identified

An 8-year-old student has died after being shot in a San Bernardino classroom during what police describe as a murder-suicide.



The suspected gunman, 53-year-old Cedric Anderson, of Riverside, shot his wife, 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith. She was a teacher in the special-needs classroom for students in first through fourth grades where the shooting took place.



Police say he said nothing and opened fire on his wife with a large-caliber revolver. Two children standing behind Smith were struck by gunfire.



Police identified the boy who died as Jonathan Martinez. Authorities didn't name the other boy who was wounded and is now in stable condition.

