Sparks Police Arrest Duo in Stolen Vehicle Investigation

Sparks Police officers say a driver and passenger were arrested after a short chase early Monday morning.

Officers say they found a vehicle with stolen license plates in the parking lot of the Rail City Casino on Victorian Avenue just before 6 a.m. on Monday.

Police say they set up surveillance on the vehicle, and placed tire deflation devices near the front tires.

They say two people then exited the casino and entered the vehicle, and drove away colliding with two police cars and another nearby parked car. Authorities say the driver, 31-year-old Miguel Acuna, Jr of Reno, drove away eastbound on A Street where it dead ends just short of Rock Blvd., and then abandoned it, with a flat right front tire.

Police say that’s when Acuna got out and ran away, climbing fences and ignoring commands from officers, eventually trying to gain access inside a home on A Street, but the homeowner had locked the door. He eventually was caught in another yard a few doors down, and was not coherent when officers tried to talk to him. Acuna was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment. Acuna was later booked on charges of eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, destruction of property, obstructing officers and possession of stolen property. Additionally, officers say he had a warrant charging him with battery by a prisoner.

Passenger, 23-year-old Samantha Barajas of Reno was detained by officers at the site where the vehicle was abandoned. Police say Barajas was not hurt in the incident, but after further investigation was taken into custody on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Police say no officers were injured in the incident.