Jersey Mike's in Reno Raises $5,300+ for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Jersey Mike's in Reno says it raised more than $5,300 in donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada during the sandwich chain's annual "Day of Giving" initiative held last month.

“Day of Giving” is the culmination of its March “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. 

The company raised $4.6 million of the total on one day — March 29, Day of Giving — when more than 1,200 Jersey Mike’s restaurants donated 100% of sales, not just profits, to nearly 150 different charities across the nation.

“I would like to thank our extraordinary customers, franchise owners, team members and charity partners who helped us raise the most ever during Jersey Mike’s 7th Annual Month of Giving in March,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “Our mission statement has always been focused on making a difference in people’s lives, and the over $5.5 million raised this March will go a long way toward supporting the good work of our local partner charities.”

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $20 million for local charities. 

