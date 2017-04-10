President Trump Speaks With Egyptian President on Church Bombing - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Speaks With Egyptian President on Church Bombings

Posted: Updated:

The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with the Egyptian president following the recent church bombings to express his confidence that Egypt will do what it can "to protect Christians and all Egyptians."
    
The White House said that Trump spoke with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Sunday "to convey his deepest condolences to Egypt and to the families who lost loved ones in the heinous terrorist attacks against Christian churches on Palm Sunday."
    
The statement adds: "The president also expressed his confidence in President el-Sisi's commitment to protect Christians and all Egyptians."
    
More than 40 people were killed and dozens wounded in the bombings. The attacks came last than a week after Trump hosted el-Sissi at the White House and discussed fighting extremism.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

