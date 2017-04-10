Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch Sworn-In at White House After Private Ceremony

An AMBER Alert is cancelled because there are no new leads in the case. Sparks Police tell us this case is still an active investigation, but the actual AMBER Alert is cancelled.More >>
Police are at the Tamarack Junction Casino on South Virginia Street in Reno.More >>
Starting Wednesday, drivers should expect lane closures along Highway 395 through the Spaghetti Bowl in Reno.More >>
The BLM says the Long Valley Fire is burning 20,000-acres north of Doyle, California in Lassen County.More >>
The BLM says a lightning-sparked brushfire 18 miles west of Wells, north of I-80 is still 25,100-acres large. It's now 95% contained.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the Farad Fire is near the Nevada-California state line. The 670-acre fire is 20% contained.More >>
Sierra Front says the wildfire burned five acres near USA Parkway and I-80 east of Reno.More >>
NHP says a person is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash where the vehicle caught on fire.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was rescued but an 11-year-old boy was not seen again.More >>
