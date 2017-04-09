NHP: One Man Dead After Rollover Crash on I-80 Near Patrick - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP: One Man Dead After Rollover Crash on I-80 Near Patrick

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash that killed a man east of Sparks on Sunday evening. 

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on westbound interstate 80 near the Patrick exit.    

NHP says the unidentified man was driving a black SUV when he hit a commercial vehicle, lost control, then hit the barrier and rolled over.

He was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center, where he later died. 

There were no other injuries in this crash.

