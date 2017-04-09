NHP: One Man Dead After Rollover Crash on I-80 Near Patrick

The BLM says the Draw Fire burning 50 miles east of Fallon is now 40% contained. The 25,249-acre fire remains under investigation.More >>
Currently the air quality is unhealthy for younger and older age groups and also those with respiratory problems.More >>
Sierra Front says a wildfire is burning six miles north of Doyle, California. Cal Fire says evacuations in progress for Hackstaff Road and Debbie-Do Lane.More >>
Sierra Front says evacuations were lifted late Tuesday morning near the 315-acre Aspen Fire in Palomino Valley.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was rescued but an 11-year-old boy was not seen again.More >>
Sierra Front says a wildfire is burning six miles north of Doyle, California. Cal Fire says evacuations in progress for Hackstaff Road and Debbie-Do Lane.More >>
The SouthEast Connector is inching closer and closer to completion. We have an update on the highly anticipated and much-needed project.More >>
Reno police are investigating an armed robbery near Plumb and Kietzke Lane.More >>
