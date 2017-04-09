Nevada Baseball Falls to San Diego State - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Baseball Falls to San Diego State

Nevada (9-24, 5-10 MW) led 2-1 going to the bottom of the eighth inning but a six-run inning by San Diego State (23-10, 11-4 MW) propelled them to a 7-2 victory and 2-1 Mountain West series win at Tony Gwynn Stadium on Sunday afternoon.  The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 9-24 and 5-10 in MW play while the Aztecs improved to 23-10 and 11-5 in conference play.

Nevada plays at UC Santa Barbara (12-17) on Tuesday at 3 p.m.  Listen on 94.1 FM or online at NevadaWolfPack.com/audio.

After five scoreless innings Nevada stuck first with two runs in the top of the sixth.  Third baseman Jordan Pearce started the inning with a solo home run to put the Pack on top 1-0.  With two down Grant Fennell doubled and scored on Dillan Shrum’s single and it was 2-0.

SDSU got a solo home run from left fielder Tyler Adkison to leadoff the bottom of the sixth to make to 2-1.  It remained 2-1 until the bottom of the eighth when the Aztecs sent 10 batters to the plate and six scored to make the final score 7-2.

Pack starter Riley Ohl did not receive a decision but extended his scoreless innings streak to 11.1 before allowing a run in the sixth.  Ty Pennington (0-2) allowed two runs in 1.1 innings of action and was tagged with the loss.  Alan Trejo (1-1) earned the victory pitching two scoreless innings of relief.

Five Nevada batters had a hit in the game.  Pearce drove in one run with a homer an Shrum with his single.  Trejo (3-for-3,R) who started the game at second base and earned the win on the mound collected three hits and scored a run at the plate. 

Nevada Baseball Press Release

