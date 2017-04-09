Late Rally by Aces Not Enough Against Grizzlies

The Aces pitching woes continued Sunday afternoon in Fresno, losing to the Fresno Grizzlies by a score of 5 to 3. Keyvius Sampson, making his Pacific Coast League debut, threw just .1 innings allowing four hits, four runs and walking two. Shortstop Ketel Marte led the Aces offensively going 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk to raise his season average to .471.

Zach Godley came in to relieve the right-hander Sampson with one out and two runners in scoring position. Godley forced Jon Kemmer and Max Stassi to ground out, leaving the damage with four runs allowed in the inning. Godley would continue his success throughout the afternoon, going 4.2 innings, allowing one run, scattering three and striking out four. Godley would pass the ball to Eric Davis in the bottom of the sixth inning down five to two. Fresno wouldn’t score another run as Davis, and Jimmie Sherfy would face the minimum (nine batters) to give the Aces a chance for a comeback.

The Reno offense was led again by the duo of Ildemaro Vargas and Ketel Marte. Each middle infielder finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and a walk. Vargas and Marte each extended their hitting streaks to four games. Carlos Rivero entered Sunday afternoon just one hit shy of 1,200 in his Minor League career. The 28-year-old from Barquisimeto, Venezuela got two hits against the Grizzlies in his 1,250th career MiLB game.

RHP Frank Duncan (0-0) will face RHP Francis Martes (0-0) tomorrow night at Chukchansi Park with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The Aces home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno Aces Press Release