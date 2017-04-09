Nevada Softball Unable to Sweep New Mexico

In pursuit of the team’s first series sweep of the 2017 campaign, the Nevada softball team fell to New Mexico by a score of 9-6 on Sunday afternoon. The Wolf Pack (20-16, 6-6 MW) took down the Lobos (19-15, 5-4 MW) in the first two games of the weekend, marking the second weekend in a row Nevada has won a series as the team has now won four of its past six games.

The Pack’s afternoon began with another early offensive showing, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. After senior Raquel Martinez started the game by reaching base, junior Erika Hansen drew a walk to put runners on first and second.

Junior Aaliyah Gibson collected Nevada’s first hit of the game with a single up the middle, which scored Martinez. On the throw home, Gibson took second base, giving Hansen the heads-up opportunity to score the second run of the day.

The Lobos battled back in the bottom of the second, scoring one run to trim the Pack’s lead to just 2-1 but Nevada responded in the fourth with a run of its own. Sophomore Alyssa Mendez got the inning going with one of her three hits on the day, doubling to leftfield.

Senior Melissa Arriaga then followed the leadoff two-bagger with a base hit of the middle that scored Mendez from second, pushing the Pack’s lead back to 3-1. In the bottom half of the fifth, New Mexico answered with eight runs in the inning to claim its first lead of the weekend, 9-3.

Nevada didn’t go away quickly though, scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to trim the Lobos’ lead to just three, but the six-run deficit proved to be too much for the Pack to overcome as New Mexico took the 9-6 victory. The Pack will be back in Hixson Park April 13-15 when the team hosts UNLV for a three-game series, which will count for points towards the Governor’s Series.

