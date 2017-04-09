Local Charities Ask For Donations This Easter

Currently the air quality is unhealthy for younger and older age groups and also those with respiratory problems.More >>
Sierra Front says a wildfire is burning six miles north of Doyle, California. Cal Fire says evacuations in progress for Hackstaff Road and Debbie-Do Lane.More >>
Sierra Front says evacuations were lifted late Tuesday morning near the 315-acre Aspen Fire in Palomino Valley.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says the Limerick Fire burning 15 miles northeast of Lovelock is 14,598 acres large at 100% containment.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was rescued but an 11-year-old boy was not seen again.More >>
Reno police are investigating an armed robbery near Plumb and Kietzke Lane.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver killed in a wrong-way crash on I-80 near the Pyramid Highway off-ramp.More >>
