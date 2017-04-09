Local Charities Ask For Donations This Easter

Over 500 Easter baskets were given to children in need at the St. Vincent Dining Room on Sunday, April 9th.

Children of all ages were treated with a big pancake breakfast, face painting and even pictures with the Easter bunny. At the end of their day they were treated with a basket filled with toys, games and candy, all of which were donated and assembled by members of the Northern Nevada community.

"For a lot of these families they struggle to put food on the table and just to make ends meet, so we like to do be able to provide something nice for them and do something for these kids that normally would go without an Easter basket," says Matt Vaughan of Catholic Charities.

The families that attended were grateful to be able to give something to their children this holiday, "We are very fortunate to come to this Easter event and play games eat pancakes and get to play with the rest of the kids and go home basket so we don't feel left out when Easter does come," said April Alejos of Reno.

If you missed the chance to donate some Easter basket goodies, another member of our community is accepting donations now for children in need. Evelyn Mount is trying to put together around 400 Easter and food baskets to give out Saturday, April 15th at Dick Taylor Memorial Park, "The kids are so happy and it makes me feel so good seeing the kids run around and get their Easter baskets."

Evelyn currently only has around 100 baskets, she needs 300 more in order to reach her goal. If you would like to donate you can drop off food and Easter baskets at her home at 2530 Cannan Street Reno, NV. You can drop off baskets, candy and toys as well as canned food and hams on the front steps.