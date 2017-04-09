'Cup With A Cop' Connects Resources With Victims

Sierra Front says a wildfire is burning six miles north of Doyle, California. Cal Fire says evacuations in progress for Hackstaff Road and Debbie-Do Lane.More >>
Currently the air quality is unhealthy for younger and older age groups and also those with respiratory problems.More >>
It's been just 11 days since recreational marijuana went on sale in Reno and now dispensaries are starting to run out of product at their stores. Now the governor is stepping in to help with the supply chain.More >>
California Highway Patrol Troopers are on scene of a helicopter crash at the top of Donner Summit. CHP says only minor injuries were reported, and that the helicopter was not working the fires.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was rescued but an 11-year-old boy was not seen again.More >>
Reno police are investigating an armed robbery near Plumb and Kietzke Lane.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the driver killed in a wrong-way crash on I-80 near the Pyramid Highway off-ramp.More >>
