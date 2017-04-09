'Cup With A Cop' Connects Resources With Victims

The Reno Police Department reached out to the community today with an informal and welcoming forum called ‘Cup with a Cop.'

There was free coffee at the Coffeebar in Reno. People were able to talk with officers and RPD representatives about issues facing our community.

"A lot of [people at the event asked] question…A lot of 'What I see on a regular basis,' things such as homelessness, victims of crimes, resources,” said Reno Police Chief, Jason Soto.

This month is Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness month and the 'Cup with a Cop' event gave the community a way to talk with RPD’s several resources to help victims.

“All of us coming together, we can have a conversation with people and let them know what they can do if they are a victim or someone they know becomes a victim,” said Lori Fralick, RPD’s Victim Services Unit.

For more information on the Reno Police Department's Victim Services Unit, click here.

Local Law Enforcement is aiming to bring the community together this Monday with a good old cup of joe.

On Monday, April 10 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. members of the Reno Police Department, Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Washoe County Social Services, Crisis Call Center and other community service organizations will be at the Coffeebar located at 682 Mt Rose Street in Reno to sit down and have coffee with the community.

The Cup with a Cop event is to bring awareness to the public on sexual assault awareness month, as well as to inform citizens they’re accepting applications for Police Officer recruits. It is also an opportunity for members of the community to have a free cup of coffee while they talk with local law enforcement to learn more about the services available to them.

This is one of many community engagement events that the Reno Police Department plans to have in the near future to continue to build a positive relationship within the community as well as showing our support for local businesses.

For more information about the Reno Police Department and community engagement efforts contact the Reno Police Department Public Information Officer at (775) 334-3850.