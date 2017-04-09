World War II Veterans To Be Welcomed Home From Honor Flight

You can airport officials and military supporters from the local community, as they welcome home veterans from Honor Flight this Sunday.

Honor Flight is scheduled to arrive at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 9th at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Members of the community are invited to arrive at 1:15 am at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport to offer thanks to the veterans for their service.

Approximately 30 veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam Wars; their friends, family, Honor Flight organizers, along with community supporters from the Nevada Guard, Civil Air Patrol, Blue Star Moms, Comstock Lode Quilters and more.