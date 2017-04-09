Lawmakers Face Deadline With Minimum Wage Bills in Balance

Lawmakers are planning for a jam-packed week of hearings and committee votes as they approach their first strict deadline.

The Democratic-controlled statehouse must move all bills through committees by the end of Friday or put them out of contention.

Several top issues have yet to be added to the Legislature's schedule and are on the verge of dying, including raising the minimum wage and banning plastic grocery bags.

Some proposals are being held up in political spats, while others fell off busy lawmakers' radar weeks ago.

