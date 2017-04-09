Lawmakers Face Deadline With Minimum Wage Bills in Balance - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lawmakers Face Deadline With Minimum Wage Bills in Balance

Posted: Updated:

Lawmakers are planning for a jam-packed week of hearings and committee votes as they approach their first strict deadline.

The Democratic-controlled statehouse must move all bills through committees by the end of Friday or put them out of contention.

Several top issues have yet to be added to the Legislature's schedule and are on the verge of dying, including raising the minimum wage and banning plastic grocery bags.

Some proposals are being held up in political spats, while others fell off busy lawmakers' radar weeks ago.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.