ISIS Claims Egypt Church Bombings, Dozens Killed

Bombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshipers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 37 people and wounding around 100 in an assault claimed by ISIS.

CBS News reports in the first attack, a bomb exploded at Saint George church in the Nile Delta city of Tanta, killing at least 26 people and wounding over 70.

Then an explosion hit Saint Mark’s Cathedral in the coastal city of Alexandria, killing at least 11 people and wounding 35 just after Pope Tawadros II finished services. His aides later told local media that he had escaped unharmed.

ISIS claimed the attacks via its Amaq news agency, after having recently warned that it would step up attacks on Egypt’s Christians.

President Donald Trump is joining in the international condemnation of the church bombings in Egypt, and he says he is "so sad to hear of the terrorist attack" against the U.S. ally.



Trump said in a tweet Sunday that he has "great confidence" that Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, "will handle the situation properly."



The Palm Sunday attacks on Coptic Orthodox churches in the Nile Delta city of Tanta and in Alexandria took place less than a week after Trump welcomed the Egyptian leader to the White House.



The two had reaffirmed their commitment to working together to fight radical groups such as the Islamic State group.

