Aces Fall to Grizzlies in Fresno

The Aces fell to the Fresno Grizzlies on a walk-off hit by Reid Brignac in the bottom of the 9th inning despite a big offensive day from Ildemaro Vargas. Vargas, 25, led the Aces going 3-for-5, with 2 RBI and a home run. Fresno took game three of the opening series 5 to 4 behind ten walks from the Aces pitching staff.

Diamondbacks number 17 prospect Matt Koch took the mound tonight for the Aces. Koch cruised through his first inning, forcing two groundouts and a fly out. In the second inning, Koch exited with an undisclosed injury after facing just two batters. Reliever T.J McFarland, replacing Koch walked in the first run of the ballgame but induced a 4-6-3 double play to escape the jam.

It wasn’t until the fourth inning where Reno would respond. A lead-off double by Reymond Fuentes, followed by a Fuentes steal of third and a sacrifice fly by Oswaldo Arcia tied up the game early. The game would remain tied at one a piece until the sixth inning where the tag-team Vargas and Arcia would strike again. Vargas blasted the Aces first home run of the 2017 season to deep left center field to lead off the inning. Ketel Marte followed suit with a double on a sharp line drive to center field. Oswaldo Arcia finished the scoring outburst with a RBI single to right field.

The Aces would score on one more in the top of the seventh inning, but unfortunately, there was still more baseball to be played. The Grizzlies rebounded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and a game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

Reno look to even the series in game four of the opening series tomorrow at Chukchansi Park with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. The Aces home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno Aces Press Release